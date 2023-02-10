CD Rates Today: February 10, 2023—Top Rates Pay 4.5% Interest Or More

The best interest rates on CDs (certificates of deposit) currently range from 4.35% and up, depending on the CD’s term. Here’s a look at how CD rates are trending, along with an overview of the best rates across CDs with different terms.

Highest CD Rates

Current 6-Month CD Rates

If you’re interested in a shorter-term CD, today’s best six-month CD rate is 4.35%. That compares with 4.35% a week ago. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.83%, compared to 1.82% last week at this time.

APY provides a more accurate view of the annual interest you’ll earn with a CD because it factors in compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest in the account.

Current 9-Month CD Rates

Nine-month CDs today are being offered at an average APY of 2.50%, up from 2.49% a week ago.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a 12-month CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 4.88%. If you find a one-year CD with a rate in that vicinity, you’re getting a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was a lower 4.51%.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 2.36%, the same as a week ago.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 4.40% APY. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 4.40%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 2.47%. That’s the same as last week at this time.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms often have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked away for years.

The average APY on a three-year CD is now 2.68%, up from 2.67% a week ago.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

On a five-year CD, the highest rate today is 3.20%. APYs are averaging 2.78%, the same as this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

The Beauty of a CD Ladder

Want to earn higher yield, but wary of keeping your money chained up for years? A CD ladder can help you earn good returns and make your investment feel more liquid.

You build a ladder by investing your money in multiple CDs with terms of different lengths. You might buy a one-year CD, a two-year CD, a three-year CD, a four-year CD and a five-year CD. As each of the shorter-term CDs matures, you replace it with a new five-year CD.

Follow this course, and in a few years you’ll have one better-yielding five-year CD maturing each year. If you’re ever having a bad year, you could take some of the cash from the expiring CD and use it to pay bills instead of pouring it all into a fresh CD.

You must comparison shop to track down the best CD rates. Banks and credit unions compete by offering alluring yields to land your business, so shopping around is a must before you purchase any bank CD or credit union share certificate.

Do CDs Cost Anything?

You must fork over funds to open a CD account, but you get all of that money back—plus interest—when the CD reaches maturity. You won’t have to worry about any one-time or recurring fees, but you may sacrifice some of all of the interest you’ve earned if you withdraw from a CD before its term is over.

