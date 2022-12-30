CD Rates Today: December 30, 2022—CDs Pay More Than 4%

Today’s best interest rates on CDs, or certificates of deposit, pay 4.16% and higher, depending on the CD’s term. Plus, the average CD yields are climbing. Check out the top rates being offered on CDs of various durations.

Quoted rates are based on the highest clicked-on rate for each CD term. For banks and credit unions offering the top rates, check out our list of the best CD rates.

Highest CD Rates Today: 1-Year, 6-Month, 9-Month Terms

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a one-year CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 4.40%, according to data from Bankrate.com. If you discover a 12-month CD with a rate in that neighborhood, you’re getting a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 2.35%, up from 2.34% a week ago. APY provides a more accurate view of the yearly interest you’ll earn with a CD because it factors in compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest itself.

If you’d like a CD with a shorter term than one year, today’s best rate on a

six-month CD is 4.21%. That's unchanged from a week ago. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.83%, compared to 1.82% last week at this time.

Nine-month CDs today are being offered at an average APY of 2.46%, the same as a week ago.

Highest CD Rates Today: 15-Month, 18-Month and 2-Year Terms

On a 15-month CD, today’s best interest rate is 4.40%; you’ll do well if you can find a rate close to that.

The highest rate on an 18-month CD is currently 4.16%—the same as a week ago.

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 4.31% APY. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 4.31%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 2.48%. That’s the same as last week at this time

A CD is a type of savings account with a fixed interest rate and a time lock. You’re not supposed to touch your deposit until the CD’s term is up, whether that’s in six months, one year or five years. Your patience is rewarded with interest that’s usually better than what you’d earn from a regular savings account.

If you withdraw money from a CD before “maturity”—when it hits the end of its term—and you can be slapped with stiff penalties. For example, you can lose up to six months’ worth of interest if you make an early withdrawal from a one-year CD.

Highest CD Rates Today: 3-Year and 5-Year Terms

CDs with longer terms tend to have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked away for years.

The average APY on a three-year CD is now 2.64%, up from 2.63% a week ago.

On a five-year CD, the highest rate today is 4.45%, the same as one week ago. APYs are averaging 2.77%, compared to 2.76% at this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

Are CDs a Good Deal?

CDs typically pay higher interest than other savings vehicles, even the best high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts. And while they may not offer the kind of enviable returns that are possible with stocks, CDs beat the more attention-getting investments in one regard: They’re one of the safest places to put your money.

Investors lost millions in the 2022 crypto crash, and putting your money into the stock market, real estate or gold and other commodities can be risky, too. But when you buy a certificate of deposit or credit union share certificate from a federally insured financial institution, you can sleep easily with the knowledge that your investment is protected.

The FDIC provides you with up to $250,000 in coverage in the event the bank issuing your CD ever fails. For share certificates purchased from federal credit unions and most state-chartered credit unions, the NCUA insures your money up to the same limit.

Do CDs Cost Anything?

CDs usually come with zero fees, meaning your money won’t be nibbled at by the monthly maintenance fees that are typical with many savings, checking and money market accounts.

The big cost is—obviously—the deposit, particularly if there’s a minimum deposit you must meet. But as long as you don’t withdraw money from your CD before it matures, you’ll get to keep all of the interest you earn. That makes CDs a great fee-free way to grow your money.

