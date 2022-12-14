CD Rates Today: December 14, 2022—Rates Mostly Move North

Today’s best interest rates on CDs—certificates of deposit—are as high as 4.59%, depending on the CD’s term. Plus, average CD yields keep inching upward. Take a look at the top rates being offered across CDs of various durations.

Related: Compare the Best CD Rates

Highest CD Rates Today: 1-Year, 6-Month, 9-Month Terms

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a 12-month CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 4.59%, according to data from Bankrate.com. If you find a one-year CD with a rate in that vicinity, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was a lower 4.55%.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 2.31%, up from 2.22% a week ago. APY provides a more accurate calculation of the annual interest you’ll earn with a CD because it factors in compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest in the account.

If you’d prefer a CD with a shorter term than one year, today’s best rate on a six-month CD is 4.31%. That’s unchanged from a week ago. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.78%, compared to 1.68% last week at this time.

Nine-month CDs today are being offered at an average APY of 2.45%, up from 2.32% a week ago.

Highest CD Rates Today: 15-Month, 18-Month and 2-Year Terms

On a 15-month CD, today’s best interest rate is 4.50%; you’ll do well if you can find a rate in that range. One week ago, the top rate was 4.40%.

The highest rate on an 18-month CD is currently 4.16%—down from 4.40% a week ago.

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 4.31% APY. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 4.31%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 2.46%, an increase from 2.36% last week.

A CD is a type of savings account that comes with a fixed interest rate and a time lock. You’re not supposed to touch your deposit until the CD’s term is up, whether that’s in six months, one year or five years. Your patience is rewarded with interest that’s usually better than what you’d earn from a regular savings account.

If you withdraw money from a CD before “maturity”—when it hits the end of its term—and you can be slapped with stiff penalties. For example, you can lose up to six months’ worth of interest if you make an early withdrawal from a one-year CD.

Highest CD Rates Today: 3-Year and 5-Year Terms

CDs with longer terms often have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked away for years.

The average APY on a three-year CD is now 2.60%, up from 2.51% a week ago.

On a five-year CD, the highest rate today is 4.45%, the same as one week ago. APYs are averaging 2.73%, up from 2.65% at this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

Related: CD Interest Rates Forecast: How Good Will They Get?

How CDs Work

CDs may seem a little exotic as bank accounts go, but how they work is actually pretty simple. You open the account with an amount of money, leave your deposit alone for a period of months or years, and let the compound interest work its magic.

Many CDs and their cousins, the share certificates offered by credit unions, require you to deposit hundreds, thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars to open your account. Other financial institutions have no minimum deposit requirement, meaning you could open the account with as little as a penny.

But banks and credit unions typically won’t allow you to add to your deposit once the term begins and the clock starts ticking. And they’re serious about not letting you crack open your CD or share certificate too soon. The early withdrawal penalties can be so tough they’ll eat into your principal, not just take back some of your interest.

The Benefits of CD Laddering

Want to earn higher yield, but wary of keeping your money chained up for years? A CD ladder can help you earn good returns and make your investment feel more liquid.

You build a ladder by investing your money in multiple CDs with terms of different lengths. You might buy a one-year CD, a two-year CD, a three-year CD, a four-year CD and a five-year CD. As each of the shorter-term CDs matures, you replace it with a new five-year CD.

Follow this plan, and in a few years you’ll have one better-yielding five-year CD maturing each year. If you’re ever having a bad year, you could take some of the cash from the expiring CD and use it to pay bills instead of pouring it all into a fresh CD.

You’ve got to comparison shop to track down the best CD rates. Banks and credit unions compete by offering alluring yields to win your business, so shopping around is a must before you purchase any bank CD or credit union share certificate.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.