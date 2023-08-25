CD Rates Today: August 25, 2023—Rates Inch Up Again

Today’s best interest rates on CDs—certificates of deposit—range as high as 5.83%, depending on the CD’s term. And, the average CD yields are edging higher. Take a look at how CD rates are moving, and see today’s top rates across CDs of various durations.

Highest CD Rates Today

A CD is a type of savings account that pays a fixed interest rate for a fixed amount of time. When you open a CD account, you agree not to touch your deposit until the CD’s term ends. That could be in six months, one year or five years, depending on the term you’ve chosen. If you follow through, you’ll be rewarded with an amount of interest that’s typically greater than what you’d earn from a standard savings account.

If you withdraw money from your CD account before it “matures” (when it reaches the end of its term), you’ll likely face stiff penalties that may negate some or all of the interest you’d earn. For instance, you could sacrifice up to six months’ worth of interest if you withdraw funds from a one-year CD before it matures.

If you’re looking to earn as much interest as possible, consider opening a longer-term CD. These CDs generally offer the highest interest rates, but they require you to stash your cash for several years.

Early withdrawal penalties typically scale according to the length of the CD term. That means you could lose an entire year’s worth of interest if you withdraw funds from a five-year CD before its maturity. That’s why it’s critical to research any potential penalties prior to making your investment.

Current 3-Month CD Rates

For short-term savings goals, three-month CDs might make sense. The current average rate on a three-month CD sits at 1.53%, but the highest rate is 5.83%. Last week, three-month CDs were earning 1.05% on average.

Current 6-Month CD Rates

If you’d prefer a CD with a shorter term than one year, today’s best rate on a six-month CD is 5.60%. That compares with 5.60% a week ago. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.46%, compared to 1.45% last week at this time.

APY provides a more accurate calculation of the yearly interest you’ll earn with a CD because it factors in compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest in the account.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a one-year CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 5.60%. If you discover a one-year CD with a rate in that vicinity, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 1.72%, up from 1.71% a week ago.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 5.35%. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 5.35%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 1.59%. That’s a jump from 1.57% last week at this time.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms often have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked away for years.

Within the last week, the highest rate on a three-year CD has been 5.20%, so you’ll want to shop around for that rate or something near it.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

On a five-year CD, the highest rate today is 5.29%. APYs are averaging 1.54%, the same as this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

Are CDs a Good Deal?

CDs typically pay higher interest than other savings vehicles, even the best high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts. And while they may not offer the kind of enviable returns that are possible with stocks, CDs beat the more attention-getting investments in one regard: They’re one of the safest places to put your money.

Investors lost millions in the 2022 crypto crash, and putting your money into the stock market, real estate or gold and other commodities can be risky, too. But when you buy a certificate of deposit or credit union share certificate from a federally insured financial institution, you can sleep easily with the knowledge that your investment is protected.

The FDIC provides you with up to $250,000 in coverage in the event the bank issuing your CD ever fails. For share certificates purchased from federal credit unions and most state-chartered credit unions, the NCUA insures your money up to the same limit.

Compare CD Rates By Banks

CD rates largely depend on a bank’s overhead and operational costs, which tends to give digital banks an edge. Take Chase Bank (traditional), Capital One (hybrid) and Synchrony Bank (online), for example. Chase Bank CD Rates range from , Capital One 360 CD Rates range from and Synchrony Bank CD Rates range from .

Be sure to compare a few options with the types of banks you’re most comfortable with.

Methodology

Curinos determines the average rates for certificates of deposit (CDs) by focusing on specific CDs and excluding others. Certain types, such as promotional offers, relationship-based rates, private, youth, senior, student/minor, affinity, bump-up, no-penalty, callable, variable, step-up, auto transfer, club, gifts, grandfathered, internet-only and IRA CDs are not considered in the calculation.

