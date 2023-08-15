CD Rates Today: August 15, 2023—Earn 5% Or More

The best interest rates on CDs (certificates of deposit) currently top out at 5.20%, depending on the term. Here’s a look at how CD rates are trending, along with an overview of the best rates for several different terms.

Highest CD Rates

Current 6-Month CD Rates

If you’d like a CD with a shorter term than one year, today’s best rate on a six-month CD is 5.60%. That compares with 5.60% a week ago. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.45%, up from 1.43% last week at this time.

APY provides a more accurate picture of the yearly interest you’ll earn with a CD because it takes into account compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest in the account.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a 12-month CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 5.60%. If you land a 12-month CD with a rate in that neighborhood, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 1.70%, up from 1.69% a week ago.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 5.35% APY. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 5.35%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 1.57%. That’s the same as last week at this time.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms tend to have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked away for years.

Within the last week, the highest rate on a three-year CD has been 5.20%, so you’ll want to shop around for that rate or something near it.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

On a five-year CD, the highest rate today is 5.29%, the same as one week ago. APYs are averaging 1.53%, the same as this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

How CDs Work

CDs may seem a little exotic as bank accounts go, but how they work is actually pretty simple. You open the account with an amount of money, leave your deposit alone for a period of months or years, and let the compound interest work its magic.

Many CDs and their cousins, the share certificates offered by credit unions, require you to deposit hundreds, thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars to open your account. Other financial institutions have no minimum deposit requirement, meaning you could open the account with as little as a penny.

But banks and credit unions typically won’t allow you to add to your deposit once the term begins and the clock starts ticking. And they’re serious about not letting you crack open your CD or share certificate too soon. The early withdrawal penalties can be so tough they’ll eat into your principal, not just take back some of your interest.

Do CDs Cost Anything?

You must fork over funds to open a CD account, but you get all of that money back—plus interest—when the CD reaches maturity. You won’t have to worry about any one-time or recurring fees, but you may sacrifice some of all of the interest you’ve earned if you withdraw from a CD before its term is over.

Methodology

Curinos determines the average rates for certificates of deposit (CDs) by focusing on specific CDs and excluding others. Certain types, such as promotional offers, relationship-based rates, private, youth, senior, student/minor, affinity, bump-up, no-penalty, callable, variable, step-up, auto transfer, club, gifts, grandfathered, internet-only and IRA CDs are not considered in the calculation.

