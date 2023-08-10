CD Rates Today: August 10, 2023—Rates Mostly Move North

You can earn 5.83% on your money with today’s best CDs. And, the average CD yields are edging higher. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations.

Highest CD Rates

Current 6-Month CD Rates

If you’d prefer a CD with a shorter term than one year, today’s best rate on a six-month CD is 5.60%. The top rate was the same last week. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.44%, compared to 1.42% last week at this time.

APY provides a more accurate portrait of the yearly interest you’ll earn with a CD because it takes into account compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest in the account.

Current 1-Year CD Rates

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a 12-month CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 5.60%. If you find a 12-month CD with a rate in that vicinity, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was the same.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 1.69%, up from 1.68% a week ago.

Current 2-Year CD Rates

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 5.35% APY. The top rate last week at this time was 5.15%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 1.57%, an increase from 1.56% last week.

Current 3-Year CD Rates

CDs with longer terms often have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked away for years.

Today’s highest rate on a three-year CD is 5.20%, so you’ll want to shop around for that rate or something near it. Last week at this time, the best rate on a three-year CD was also 5.20%.

Current 5-Year CD Rates

On a five-year CD, the highest rate today is 5.29%, the same as one week ago. APYs are averaging 1.54%, up from 1.53% at this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

Are CDs a Good Deal?

CDs typically pay higher interest than other savings vehicles, even the best high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts. And while they may not offer the kind of enviable returns that are possible with stocks, CDs beat the more attention-getting investments in one regard: They’re one of the safest places to put your money.

Investors lost millions in the 2022 crypto crash, and putting your money into the stock market, real estate or gold and other commodities can be risky, too. But when you buy a certificate of deposit or credit union share certificate from a federally insured financial institution, you can sleep easily with the knowledge that your investment is protected.

The FDIC provides you with up to $250,000 in coverage in the event the bank issuing your CD ever fails. For share certificates purchased from federal credit unions and most state-chartered credit unions, the NCUA insures your money up to the same limit.

Do CDs Cost Anything?

CDs usually come with zero fees, meaning your money won’t be nibbled at by the monthly maintenance fees that are typical with many savings, checking and money market accounts.

The big cost is—obviously—the deposit, particularly if there’s a minimum deposit you must meet. But as long as you don’t withdraw money from your CD before it matures, you’ll get to keep all of the interest you earn. That makes CDs a great fee-free way to grow your money.

Methodology

Curinos determines the average rates for certificates of deposit (CDs) by focusing on specific CDs and excluding others. Certain types, such as promotional offers, relationship-based rates, private, youth, senior, student/minor, affinity, bump-up, no-penalty, callable, variable, step-up, auto transfer, club, gifts, grandfathered, internet-only and IRA CDs are not considered in the calculation.

