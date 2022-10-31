CD Rates Today: October 31, 2022—Rates Generally Move Up

The best interest rates on CDs—certificates of deposit—today are as high as 4.25%, depending on the CD’s term. And, average yields are inching higher. Check out the top rates and typical yields being offered on CDs of various durations.

Related: Compare the Best CD Rates

Highest CD Rates Today: 1-Year, 6-Month, 9-Month Terms

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a one-year CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 4.00%, according to data from Bankrate.com. If you discover a 12-month CD with a rate in that vicinity, you’re getting a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was a lower 3.90%.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 1.86%, up from 1.81% a week ago. APY provides a more accurate calculation of the annual interest you’ll earn with a CD because it takes into account compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest itself.

If you’d prefer a CD with a shorter term than one year, today’s best rate on a six-month CD is 3.54%. That compares with 3.54% a week ago. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.34%, up from 1.27% last week at this time.

Nine-month CDs today are being offered at an average APY of 1.83%, up from 1.65% a week ago.

Highest CD Rates Today: 15-Month, 18-Month and 2-Year Terms

On a 15-month CD, today’s best interest rate is 0.00%; you’ll do well if you can find a rate close to that. One week ago, the top rate also was 0.00%.

The highest rate on an 18-month CD is currently 4.00%—up from 3.95% a week ago. The average APY is 2.50%, up from 2.43% a week ago.

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 3.83% APY. The top rate last week at this time was a similar 3.83%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 2.10%. That’s a jump from 2.05% last week at this time.

CDs are time deposit savings accounts that pay a fixed interest rate. Investors are discouraged from touching their deposit until a CD’s term is up. Your patience is rewarded with interest that’s usually better than what you’d earn from a regular savings account.

If you withdraw money from a CD before “maturity”—when it hits the end of its term—and you can be slapped with stiff penalties. For example, you can lose up to six months’ worth of interest if you make an early withdrawal from a one-year CD.

Highest CD Rates Today: 3-Year and 5-Year Terms

CDs with longer terms often have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked away for years.

Today’s highest rate on a three-year CD is 3.68%, so you’ll want to shop around for that rate or something near it. Last week at this time, the best rate on a three-year CD was 0.00%. The average APY on a three-year CD is now 2.18%, up from 2.13% a week ago.

On a five-year CD, the highest rate today is 4.25%, up from 3.50% one week ago. APYs are averaging 2.30%, compared to 2.29% at this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

How CDs Work

You “purchase” a CD from a financial institution by opening the account with a lump-sum deposit, which becomes the CD’s principal. CDs and share certificates (the credit union equivalent of bank CDs) often require that you make a minimum deposit. Minimum requirements vary by institution and range from a dollar to tens of thousands of dollars. Some institutions don’t require a minimum at all.

Once you deposit your principal, you start the clock on your timed investment and begin earning interest. The bank or credit union will provide you with regular statements showing how much interest you’re accruing.

Remember, avoid the temptation of tapping into your CD before the term ends. Early withdrawal penalties can be so severe that they take back your interest and then start eating into your principal.

Do CDs Cost Anything?

CDs usually come with zero fees, meaning your money won’t be nibbled at by the monthly maintenance fees that are typical with many savings, checking and money market accounts.

The big cost is—obviously—the deposit, particularly if there’s a minimum deposit you must meet. But as long as you don’t withdraw money from your CD before it matures, you’ll get to keep all of the interest you earn. That makes CDs a great fee-free way to grow your money.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.