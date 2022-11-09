CD Rates Today: November 9, 2022—Rates Mostly Move North

The best interest rates on CDs—certificates of deposit—today are as high as 4.40%, depending on the CD’s term. And, the average CD yields are edging higher. Check out the top rates being offered across CDs of various durations.

Highest CD Rates Today: 1-Year, 6-Month, 9-Month Terms

The highest interest rate currently being offered on a 12-month CD—one of the most popular CD terms—is 4.30%, according to data from Bankrate.com. If you land a one-year CD with a rate in that vicinity, you’ve found a good deal. One week ago, the best rate was a lower 4.17%.

The average APY, or annual percentage yield, on a one-year CD is now 1.95%, up from 1.88% a week ago. APY provides a more accurate view of the yearly interest you’ll earn with a CD because it factors in compound interest. That’s the interest you earn not only on your deposit (or principal) but also on the interest itself.

If you’d prefer a CD with a shorter term than one year, today’s best rate on a six-month CD is 3.92%. The top rate was the same last week. The current average APY for a six-month CD is 1.42%, up from 1.37% last week at this time.

Nine-month CDs today are being offered at an average APY of 1.95%, the same as a week ago.

Highest CD Rates Today: 18-Month and 2-Year Terms

The highest rate on an 18-month CD is currently 4.30%—up from 4.00% a week ago. The average APY is 2.59%, up from 2.52% a week ago.

If you can hold out for two years, 24-month CDs today are being offered at interest rates as high as 4.31% APY. The top rate last week at this time was 4.10%. Two-year CDs now have an average APY of 2.15%, an increase from 2.11% last week.

CDs are time deposit savings accounts that pay a fixed interest rate. Investors are discouraged from touching their deposit until a CD’s term is up. Your patience is rewarded with interest that’s usually better than what you’d earn from a regular savings account.

If you withdraw money from a CD before “maturity”—when it hits the end of its term—and you can be slapped with stiff penalties. For example, you can lose up to six months’ worth of interest if you make an early withdrawal from a one-year CD.

Highest CD Rates Today: 3-Year and 5-Year Terms

CDs with longer terms often have some of the most attractive interest rates and APYs—if you’re willing to keep your money locked up for years.

Today’s highest rate on a three-year CD is 2.48%, so you’ll want to shop around for that rate or something near it. Last week at this time, the best rate on a three-year CD was 3.83%. The average APY on a three-year CD is now 2.28%, up from 2.21% a week ago.

On a five-year CD, the highest rate today is 4.40%, the same as one week ago. APYs are averaging 2.40%, compared to 2.33% at this time last week.

The longer the term, the harsher the early withdrawal penalty. It’s not unusual to lose one full year’s worth of interest or more if you break open a five-year CD too soon. Be absolutely certain you understand the penalty before you make your investment.

Building a CD Ladder

Want to earn higher yield, but wary of keeping your money chained up for years? A CD ladder can help you earn good returns and make your investment feel more liquid.

You build a ladder by investing your money in multiple CDs with terms of different lengths. You might buy a one-year CD, a two-year CD, a three-year CD, a four-year CD and a five-year CD. As each of the shorter-term CDs matures, you replace it with a new five-year CD.

Follow this course, and in a few years you’ll have one better-yielding five-year CD maturing each year. If you’re ever having a bad year, you could take some of the cash from the expiring CD and use it to pay bills instead of pouring it all into a fresh CD.

You must comparison shop to track down the best CD rates. Banks and credit unions compete by offering alluring yields to win your business, so shopping around is a must before you purchase any bank CD or credit union share certificate.

Do CDs Cost Anything?

CDs usually come with zero fees, meaning your money won’t be nibbled at by the monthly maintenance fees that are typical with many savings, checking and money market accounts.

The big cost is—obviously—the deposit, particularly if there’s a minimum deposit you must meet. But as long as you don’t withdraw money from your CD before it matures, you’ll get to keep all of the interest you earn. That makes CDs a great fee-free way to grow your money.

