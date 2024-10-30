C&D Property Management Redirects Proceeds for Growth

C&D Property Management Group Co., Ltd. (HK:2156) has released an update.

C&D Property Management Group Co., Ltd. has announced a change in the allocation of its remaining net proceeds from a previous share placing, with funds now being redirected towards hiring staff, acquiring equipment, and enhancing service capabilities by June 2025. This shift reflects the company’s strategic focus on expanding its business development directions and improving operational efficiencies. Investors and market enthusiasts may view these changes as a commitment to growth and innovation in the property management sector.

