CD Projekt's first-quarter profit rises 1% y/y

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

May 29, 2023 — 11:44 am EDT

Written by Adrianna Ebert for Reuters ->

GDANSK, May 29 (Reuters) - Polish games developer CD Projekt CDR.WA reported on Monday a 1% rise in first-quarter net profit to 69.7 million zlotys ($16.83 million).

Revenue for the period fell 19% year-on-year to 174.8 million zlotys, it said.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

