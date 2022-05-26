CDR

CD Projekt's first-quarter profit more than doubles

Polish video game maker CD Projekt reported on Thursday its first-quarter net profit at 68.9 million zlotys ($16.06 million), up 112% year-on-year.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected the company behind "The Witcher" and "Cyberpunk 2077" franchises to report a net profit of 67 million zlotys.

($1 = 4.2907 zlotys)

