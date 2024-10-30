News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

CD Projekt’s ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ coming to Mac ‘early next year’

October 30, 2024 — 11:45 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

CD Projekt (OTGLY) said that “Cyberpunk 2077” and its spy-thriller expansion “Phantom Liberty” will be coming to Mac (AAPL). “Taking full advantage of Apple silicon and advanced technologies of Metal, the world of the dark future is available to Mac gamers for the very first time,” the company said. “Players can enjoy advanced features like path tracing, frame generation, and built-in Spatial Audio for even more immersive gameplay and stunning visuals. Available early next year on Macs with Apple silicon, the Ultimate Edition will launch on the Mac App Store and Steam – with existing PC Steam purchases of the game carrying over to the Mac. More details, including a release date for early next year, will be revealed at a later time, so make sure to stay tuned!”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
OTGLF
OTGLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.