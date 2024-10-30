CD Projekt’s ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ coming to Mac ‘early next year’

CD Projekt (OTGLY) said that “Cyberpunk 2077” and its spy-thriller expansion “Phantom Liberty” will be coming to Mac (AAPL). “Taking full advantage of Apple silicon and advanced technologies of Metal, the world of the dark future is available to Mac gamers for the very first time,” the company said. “Players can enjoy advanced features like path tracing, frame generation, and built-in Spatial Audio for even more immersive gameplay and stunning visuals. Available early next year on Macs with Apple silicon, the Ultimate Edition will launch on the Mac App Store and Steam – with existing PC Steam purchases of the game carrying over to the Mac. More details, including a release date for early next year, will be revealed at a later time, so make sure to stay tuned!”

