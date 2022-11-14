CD Projekt to release Witcher 3 for next-gen consoles on Dec. 14

New throughout, adds details, background

GDANSK, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Video games maker CD Projekt CDR.WA announced in a Twitter post on Monday that it will release the next-generation update to its flagship game Witcher 3 on Dec. 14.

In April Poland-based CD Projekt postponed the release of the next-generation version to the fourth quarter from the second quarter as it took work on the game back in-house.

The next-generation version of the game will feature dozens of visual, performance, and technical enhancements over the original. These include ray tracing support, faster loading times on consoles, as well as a variety of mods integrated into the experience, among many others.

"Along with new additional content inspired by The Witcher series from Netflix, these will be covered next week in a dedicated REDstreams event on Twitch, where the studio will present gameplay from the next-gen version of the game", CD Projekt said in a statement.

The game will be available for purchase digitally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, featuring all free DLCs released to date, and both major expansions: Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. Free next-gen update will be available for everyone who owns any release of the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

CD Projekt said that PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will also receive an update featuring numerous additions and improvements, as well as the Netflix Witcher-themed additional content with further details to be announced later.

"The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt", which debuted in 2015, has sold more than 40 million copies so far.

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; Editing by Susan Fenton and David Gregorio)

