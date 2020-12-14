US Markets
CDR

CD Projekt shares plummet on bad Cyberpunk console reviews, refunds reports

Contributor
Anna Pruchnicka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

CD Projekt's Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated video game which debuted last week, is getting hit by negative user reviews for its console version, sending its shares tumbling and raising concerns over the game's success.

Dec 14 (Reuters) - CD Projekt's CDR.WA Cyberpunk 2077, the highly anticipated video game which debuted last week, is getting hit by negative user reviews for its console version, sending its shares tumbling and raising concerns over the game's success.

The company's shares were down 17% as of 0909 GMT, extending their losses from last week.

Cyberpunk is rated an average of 2.8 out of 10 at a review aggregator website Metacritic for its version on Sony's 6758.T PlayStation 4, while Microsoft's MSFT.O XBox One version has a score of 3.7.

Jefferies analysts have also pointed to reports of refunds offered by both Sony and Microsoft for digital purchases of the game.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CDR MSFT

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular