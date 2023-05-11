News & Insights

CD Projekt shareholders to vote on doubling buyback programme limit

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

May 11, 2023 — 03:35 am EDT

Written by Maria Gieldon and Patrycja Zaras for Reuters ->

GDANSK, May 11 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Poland's biggest games developer CD Projekt CDR.WA will vote on increasing the limit for share buybacks to 500 million zlotys ($121 million) at a meeting on June 6, the company said late on Wednesday.

The studio behind The Witcher franchise said it had decided to stop further purchases under its previous buyback resolution from 2016, which allowed it to buy up to 250 million zlotys worth of its own shares.

($1 = 4.1422 zlotys)

