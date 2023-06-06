News & Insights

CD Projekt shareholders okay doubling buyback programme

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

June 06, 2023 — 05:20 am EDT

Written by Adrianna Ebert translating by Mateusz Rabiega for Reuters ->

GDANSK, Poland, June 6 (Reuters) - CD Projekt CDR.WA shareholders at a general annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday authorised the company's management board to buy back shares in the Polish game producer worth up to 500 million zlotys ($119 million).

The buyback programme is twice the size of the previous programme authorised in 2016.

"The proposed resolution is intended to enable the Company to carry out such a purchase (or purchases) in a possibly flexible manner," the resolution passed at the AGM said.

The AGM also approved a dividend of 1 zloty per share from the profit generated in 2022, the third consecutive dividend paid out by CD Projekt.

($1 = 4.1935 zlotys)

(Reporting by Adrianna Ebert; translating by Mateusz Rabiega; editing by Jason Neely)

