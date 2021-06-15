CD Projekt says Cyberpunk to return to PlayStation Store from June 21

Adds details

WARSAW/GDANSK, June 15 (Reuters) - Polish video games maker CD Projekt CDR.WA on Tuesday said that its Cyberpunk 2077 game will return to the Sony PlayStation Store from June 21 after its removal because of bugs within the game.

In December Sony Corp 6758.T said it was pulling the game from the PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after gamers complained about the flagship title.

Shares in CD Projekt closed 6.5% up on Tuesday after an option to add Cyberpunk 2077 to wishlists in the Playstation Store appeared, fuelling hopes of its return.

(Reporting by Karol Badohal Writing by Alan Charlish Editing by David Goodman)

