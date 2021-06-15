CD Projekt says Cyberpunk to return to PlayStation Store from June 21

WARSAW, June 15 (Reuters) - Polish video games maker CD Projekt CDR.WA on Tuesday said that its Cyberpunk 2077 game will return to sale in the Sony PlayStation Store from June 21.

