CD Projekt says Cyberpunk to return to PlayStation Store from June 21

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

Polish video games maker CD Projekt on Tuesday said that its Cyberpunk 2077 game will return to sale in the Sony PlayStation Store from June 21.

