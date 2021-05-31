CD Projekt Q1 net profit misses expectations

May 31 (Reuters) - CD Projekt's first-quarter net profit fell 64.7% to 32.5 million zlotys ($8.87 million), missing market expectations, hurt by the costs of fixing its flagship "Cyberpunk 2077" game after its troubled launch and foreign exchange losses.

CD Projekt gained prominence with its "The Witcher" series to become one of Poland's biggest listed companies, but has been in the spotlight after Cyberpunk's bug-ridden rollout in December.

Analysts had expected net profit of 80 million zlotys and revenue of 219 million zlotys.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; editing by David Evans)

