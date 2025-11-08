CD Projekt (OTGLF) Price Target Increased by 43.35% to 67.38

The average one-year price target for CD Projekt (OTCPK:OTGLF) has been revised to $67.38 / share. This is an increase of 43.35% from the prior estimate of $47.00 dated April 1, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $36.55 to a high of $98.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.17% from the latest reported closing price of $33.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in CD Projekt. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTGLF is 0.30%, an increase of 1.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.44% to 6,334K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,024K shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,066K shares , representing a decrease of 4.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTGLF by 3.67% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 637K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 658K shares , representing a decrease of 3.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTGLF by 21.37% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 600K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 592K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTGLF by 1.15% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 457K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 499K shares , representing a decrease of 9.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OTGLF by 11.77% over the last quarter.

SFGIX - Seafarer Overseas Growth and Income Fund Investor holds 372K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

