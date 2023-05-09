CD Projekt (OTGLF) Declares $1.00 Dividend

CD Projekt said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.00 per share. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 13, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in CD Projekt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OTGLF is 0.09%, an increase of 109.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 53.53% to 0K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests ∞% Upside

As of March 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for CD Projekt is 28.81. The forecasts range from a low of 18.35 to a high of $53.27. The average price target represents an increase of ∞% from its latest reported closing price of 0.00.

The projected annual revenue for CD Projekt is 894MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.11.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RNEM - Emerging Markets Equity Select ETF holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 34.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OTGLF by 109.96% over the last quarter.

