CD Projekt not in talks with Microsoft about Cyberpunk 2077 withdrawal

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Poland's CD Projekt is not in talks with Xbox producer Microsoft about a possible withdrawal from sale of a console version of Cyberpunk 2077, the company's chief executive said on Friday.

"We are not in such discussions with Microsoft at the moment," Adam Kicinski said in a statement to Reuters.

Sony Corp 6758.T said on Friday it is pulling CD Projekt SA's Cyberpunk 2077 from its PlayStation Store and offering full refunds after gamers complained that it was rife with bugs, knocking nearly 20% off the value of the Polish company's shares.

