CD Projekt announces Witcher remake

GDANSK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Poland's biggest video game maker CD Projekt CDR.WA announced on Wednesday that work is in progress on a remake of its flagship game "The Witcher".

The project, which is being developed by external studio Fool’s Theory, was previously referred to by the code name Canis Majoris during the company's strategy update earlier in October.

CD Projekt shares were up 4.1% by 1447 GMT.

