CD Interest Rates Forecast: How Good Will They Get In 2023?

The Federal Reserve keeps hiking interest rates. Mortgage rates are on the rise, and so are interest rates on credit cards. But what about the interest rates on certificates of deposit?

They’re going up, too, but forecasters say savers should keep their expectations in check.

“In the 1980s, CD rates were as high as 15% or more. It is difficult to imagine that we would reach that level again,” says Tenpao Lee, professor emeritus of economics at Niagara University in upstate New York.

Average CD Rates Right Now

In mid-January, the typical APY, or annual percentage yield, for a one-year CD sat at a mere 0.13%—a pandemic low, according to FDIC data. By mid-July, the average had climbed to 0.31%.

Over the same six months, there were similar increases for other CD terms, including five-year CDs. The average rate for those went from 0.28% to 0.57%.

By December, average rates were up to 1.07% for a one-year CD and 1.09% for a five-year CD. While the current averages still may not sound very impressive, the best CD rates now top 4.00% for a one-year CD and 4.50% for a five-year CD.

When Will CD Rates Go Up?

Banks typically move much more quickly to charge higher interest than they do to pay higher interest. So, while mortgage rates have been soaring, CD rates are only inching up.

How various interest rates—including those on CDs—move during the coming months will depend greatly on what the Federal Reserve does.

So far this year, the Fed has boosted its benchmark federal funds rate seven times, taking it from near 0% to a range of between 4.25% and 4.50% in an effort to curb inflation. More rate increases are expected next year, with the federal funds rate projected to surpass 5% in 2023.

The federal funds rate is what banks charge each other for overnight loans, and changes in the rate tend to affect borrowing costs for an array of financial products.

When the federal funds rate rises, interest rates normally rise on mortgages, credit cards, CDs and other loan and deposit products.

CD Interest Rates Forecast for 2022 and 2023

No one can accurately predict how CD interest rates will perform the rest of this year. But experts can give us a pretty good idea—and they say things are generally looking up.

Ken Tumin, founder and editor of DepositAccounts, expects CD rates to keep climbing this year and next.

If the Fed carries out three more interest rate hikes in 2023, Tumin predicts the highest rates for five-year CDs will sit around 4.00% to 4.50% by the end of next year.

But say the central bank acts even more aggressively and raises rates four times next year. Under that scenario, Tumin expects the best five-year CD rate will reach 4.75% to 5.00% by the end of 2023.

“If you’re worried about being locked into a low-rate CD if rates start rising, choose long-term CDs with early withdrawal penalties of no more than six months of interest,” he cautions.

CD Rate Forecasts in Brief

Banks’ Profit Motives Dictate Rates for CDs

CD rate increases will be modest, because low rates are good for banks’ bottom lines, says Niagara University’s Lee.

“There are always gaps, or spreads, between mortgage rates and CD rates which become banks’ profits. When interest rates are up, the gaps become bigger temporarily and enable banks to be more profitable,” he explains. “That is why banks are more profitable in an environment when interest rates are up.”

To underscore that point, Lee notes that average mortgage rates went up more than 2 percentage points during the first five months of 2022, compared with less than 0.5 percentage point for CDs.

But with inflation still sizzling, mortgage rates and CD rates should keep increasing—but at their different paces, Lee says. He sees mortgage rates surging to about 7%, while typical CD rates will edge up from around 1% today to around 2%.

“Mortgage rates will change quickly,” he said, “while CD rates will change slowly.”

Treasury Bonds Will Pay More Than CDs

Kevin Mirabile, a professor of finance and business economics at Fordham University’s Gabelli School of Business in New York, has a similar outlook. He foresees CD rates climbing further, but not by much.

This is, Mirabile says, “assuming that the Federal Reserve sticks to its current plan to combat inflation and that the banks don’t get too greedy.”

Meanwhile, Treasury bonds are paying comparably high returns. Yields on one-year and five-year Treasury bonds were hovering around 4.60% and 3.60% respectively in December 2022.

“When Treasury yields are rising, banks are often slow to adjust CD rates, and so they may offer a lower rate than Treasurys,” says Mirabile. Banks use CDs and other deposits to fund loans and investments in Treasurys, so the lower the rate they pay, the more they profit.

Some CDs will have rates far above the meager averages, but you’ll need to know how to find them.

“Investors who want to get the highest rate possible on a bank CD should look beyond national averages and shop around for the best rate,” Mirabile says.

Factors That Influence CD Rates

Just like mortgage rates, savings rates and credit card interest rates, CD rates correlate strongly with the federal funds rate. When the Federal Reserve increases its benchmark rate, interest rates across the economy, including CD rates, increase. Similarly, decreases in the federal funds rate cause CD rates to fall.

If the Federal Reserve continues to increase interest rates in 2023 to combat inflation, CD rates will likely increase. If the economy falls into a recession and the Federal Reserve reverses course and starts cutting interest rates, CD rates are likely to fall.

If you lock in an interest rate by purchasing a CD, you’ll be paid that guaranteed rate for the term of the CD, regardless of whether prevailing interest rates go up or down.

How High Will CD Rates Go in 2023?

How high CD rates will go in 2023 depends on whether the Federal Reserve indeed decides to increase the federal funds rate and by how much. The best CD rates generally hover at or near the top of the federal funds target rate range. If inflation continues, the Federal Reserve will likely increase its target interest rate, which will push CD interest rates up.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Will CD rates go up in 2023?

CD rates are likely to increase in 2023 if the Federal Reserve continues to increase the federal funds rate. The Federal Reserve has indicated a willingness to continue increasing its benchmark interest rate to combat inflation, and this is likely to drive CD rates higher in 2023.

Will CD rates go up in 2024?

With the Federal Reserve predicting a 40% chance of a recession within the next 12 months, there’s a good chance that CD rates will top out in 2023 and moderate in late 2023 and 2024. If a recession happens in late 2023, the Federal Reserve will likely start to cut interest rates, which will drive CD rates down.

Do CD rates go up with inflation?

CD rates typically rise with inflation, but not directly because of inflation. Rather, the Federal Reserve increases the federal funds rate to combat inflation. And because interest rates throughout the economy are tied to the federal funds rate, when the Federal Reserve increases its benchmark rate, CD rates generally increase.

Do CD rates go up with the prime rate?

The prime rate is a benchmark widely used by banks when setting interest rates. Returns on savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts and CDs typically track the prime rate, which in turn tracks the federal funds rate. When the prime rate goes up, you can expect CD rates to rise.

Do CD rates go up during a recession?

Historical data suggests that CD rates track the federal funds rate, and this holds true during recessions. Typically, the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates during a recession to spur growth and reduce unemployment. Because CD rates follow the federal funds rate, CD rates will usually go down during a recession.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.