News & Insights

Stocks

CD Capital Boosts Stake in GreenX Metals

May 23, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

GreenX Metals Limited (AU:GRX) has released an update.

GreenX Metals Limited (GRX) has experienced a significant change in shareholder structure, with CD Capital increasing its voting power from 16.39% to 18.10% by converting convertible notes into 5,711,805 ordinary shares. This strategic move by CD Capital reflects its growing interest and stake in the company.

For further insights into AU:GRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.