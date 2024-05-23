CD Capital Boosts Stake in GreenX Metals

GreenX Metals Limited (AU:GRX) has released an update.

GreenX Metals Limited (GRX) has experienced a significant change in shareholder structure, with CD Capital increasing its voting power from 16.39% to 18.10% by converting convertible notes into 5,711,805 ordinary shares. This strategic move by CD Capital reflects its growing interest and stake in the company.

For further insights into AU:GRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.