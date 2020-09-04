CCXI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (Symbol: CCXI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.07, changing hands as low as $45.29 per share. ChemoCentryx, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCXI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCXI's low point in its 52 week range is $6.44 per share, with $65.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.48.

