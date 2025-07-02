Is the CC&V Acquisition the Springboard for SSRM's Next Growth Phase?

SSR Mining Inc. SSRM became the third-largest gold producer in the United States earlier this year with the strategic acquisition of the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine (CC&V) from Newmont Corporation NEM. The transaction significantly boosts SSRM’s U.S. footprint, which now includes three key gold operations across North America, anchored by its long-standing Marigold Mine in Nevada.

The CC&V mine is expected to contribute around 170,000 ounces of gold annually. For the current year, CC&V is expected to contribute 90,000-110,000 ounces of gold for the period from March 1 to Dec. 31, 2025. SSRM’s total gold production is expected in the range of 320,000-380,000 ounces for 2025 (including output from Seabee, Marigold and CC&V).

Including SSRM’s existing Marigold operation, total annual U.S. gold production is expected to average 300,000-400,000 ounces.

Located in Colorado, CC&V is a large-scale open-pit mine that has been in operation for more than 30 years. The site holds 1.3 million ounces of proven gold reserves and 1.6 million ounces of indicated reserves. Since Newmont acquired the mine in 2015, it has yielded more than 2.5 million ounces of gold. The divestment aligned with Newmont’s broader efforts to streamline and optimize its asset portfolio.

Beyond expanding SSRM’s footprint in the United States, the transaction is expected to be accretive across all key per-share metrics, including NAV, gold production, mineral reserves and free cash flow, strengthening SSRM’s investment profile and strategic flexibility.

SSRM Shares the Podium With Newmont & Barrick

SSR Mining now trails Newmont and Barrick Mining Corporation B in terms of gold production in the United States. Following its transformative acquisition of Newcrest, Newmont established itself as an industry leader. Newmont expects to produce approximately 5.9 million ounces of gold in 2025.

Barrick’s merger with Randgold fortified its position among senior gold peers. Barrick is progressing with its key growth projects that should significantly contribute to its production. For 2025, Barrick anticipates attributable gold production to be in the range of 3.15-3.5 million ounces.

SSRM’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Year to date, SSRM shares have gained 82.4%, outpacing the industry's 12.3% growth. In comparison, the Basic Materials sector has risen 11.5%, while the S&P 500 has moved up 4.8%.

SSR Mining is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings multiple of 7.76X compared with the industry average of 14.20X.



The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.25 per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 346%. The estimate for 2026 of $2.02 indicates an increase of 62%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SSR Mining’s earnings for 2025 has moved up 56.25% over the past 60 days. The same for 2026 has moved up 46.38%.

SSRM stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

