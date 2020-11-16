CCU Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (Symbol: CCU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.21, changing hands as high as $14.50 per share. Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCU's low point in its 52 week range is $10.72 per share, with $20.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.42.

