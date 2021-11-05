CCU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (Symbol: CCU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.53, changing hands as high as $19.09 per share. Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCU's low point in its 52 week range is $11.82 per share, with $21.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.05.

