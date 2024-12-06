CCT Fortis Holdings Tightens Rules on Share Repurchases

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (HK:0138) has released an update.

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited has implemented new policies to ensure compliance with public float requirements, focusing on controlling share repurchases. The company has outlined a detailed procedure involving the company’s executive director and company secretary to monitor the maximum number of shares repurchased and ensure adherence to the Listing Rules. This move is part of their strategy to enhance internal controls and prevent future non-compliance issues.

