News & Insights

Stocks

CCT Fortis Holdings Appoints New Auditor Amid Fee Dispute

November 29, 2024 — 05:41 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (HK:0138) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Ernst & Young as its auditor due to disagreements over the audit fee, with Crowe (HK) CPA Limited stepping in as the new auditor. The company assures that this transition will not impact the upcoming annual audit and is viewed as a cost-effective move. This change is anticipated to benefit the company and its shareholders.

For further insights into HK:0138 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.