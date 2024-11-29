CCT Fortis Holdings Appoints New Auditor Amid Fee Dispute

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited (HK:0138) has released an update.

CCT Fortis Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Ernst & Young as its auditor due to disagreements over the audit fee, with Crowe (HK) CPA Limited stepping in as the new auditor. The company assures that this transition will not impact the upcoming annual audit and is viewed as a cost-effective move. This change is anticipated to benefit the company and its shareholders.

