CCS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 8/27/25

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/27/25, Century Communities Inc (Symbol: CCS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.29, payable on 9/10/25. As a percentage of CCS's recent stock price of $67.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CCS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.72% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCS's low point in its 52 week range is $50.42 per share, with $108.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.99.

In Monday trading, Century Communities Inc shares are currently up about 7.6% on the day.

