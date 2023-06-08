CCRN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cross Country Healthcare Inc (Symbol: CCRN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $27.82, changing hands as high as $27.88 per share. Cross Country Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCRN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCRN's low point in its 52 week range is $16.83 per share, with $40.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.