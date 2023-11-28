CCOI Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: CCOI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.88, changing hands as low as $64.79 per share. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCOI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCOI's low point in its 52 week range is $54.57 per share, with $75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.05.

