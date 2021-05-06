CCMP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of CMC Materials Inc (Symbol: CCMP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $159.84, changing hands as low as $158.67 per share. CMC Materials Inc shares are currently trading down about 10.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCMP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCMP's low point in its 52 week range is $112.92 per share, with $198.605 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $159.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.