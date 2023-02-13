Ccmp Capital Investors Iii Cuts Stake in Hayward Holdings (HAYW)

Fintel reports that Ccmp Capital Investors Iii has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 41.91MM shares of Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW). This represents 19.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 71.54MM shares and 30.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 41.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 11.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.38% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hayward Holdings is $11.37. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.38% from its latest reported closing price of $12.98.

The projected annual revenue for Hayward Holdings is $1,197MM, a decrease of 14.96%. The projected annual EPS is $0.82, an increase of 51.59%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hayward Holdings. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HAYW is 0.22%, a decrease of 10.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 187,730K shares. The put/call ratio of HAYW is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

CCMP Capital GP holds 47,081K shares representing 22.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alberta Investment Management holds 25,729K shares representing 12.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,604K shares representing 4.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,670K shares, representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 49.60% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 7,032K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,864K shares, representing an increase of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 86.48% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 5,776K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,813K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HAYW by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. Headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a full line of innovative, energy-efficient pool and spa equipment, with brands including AquaVac®, AquaRite®, ColorLogic®, Navigator®, OmniLogic®, OmniHub™, TriStar®, Super Pump®, TurboCell®, pHin™, CAT Controllers®, HCP Pumps and Saline C® Series.

