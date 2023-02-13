Ccmp Capital Investors Iii Cuts Stake in Ecovyst (ECVT)

Fintel reports that Ccmp Capital Investors Iii has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.49MM shares of Ecovyst Inc. (ECVT). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 46.57MM shares and 34.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 75.32% and a decrease in total ownership of 24.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.94% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ecovyst is $14.21. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 30.94% from its latest reported closing price of $10.85.

The projected annual revenue for Ecovyst is $856MM, an increase of 5.96%. The projected annual EPS is $0.98, an increase of 81.16%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ecovyst. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECVT is 0.23%, an increase of 3.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.24% to 113,122K shares. The put/call ratio of ECVT is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

CCMP Capital GP holds 11,490K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,615K shares, representing a decrease of 175.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 49.98% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 5,372K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,102K shares, representing an increase of 5.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 2.49% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 4,860K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,880K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 57.08% over the last quarter.

Shapiro Capital Management holds 4,720K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,763K shares, representing a decrease of 22.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 16.50% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 3,945K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,307K shares, representing an increase of 16.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ECVT by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Ecovyst Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ecovyst Inc. and subsidiaries is a leading integrated and innovative global provider of specialty catalysts and services. We support customers globally through our strategically located network of manufacturing facilities. We believe that our products, which are predominantly inorganic, and services contribute to improving the sustainability of the environment.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.