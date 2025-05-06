$CCLD stock is up 27% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CCLD stock has now risen 27% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $9,148,344 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CCLD:
$CCLD Insider Trading Activity
$CCLD insiders have traded $CCLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAMERON MUNTER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $122,999
- JOHN N DALY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $55,850.
$CCLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 24 institutional investors add shares of $CCLD stock to their portfolio, and 18 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CRESCENT GROVE ADVISORS, LLC added 179,936 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,111
- CHAPIN DAVIS, INC. added 88,285 shares (+284.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $122,716
- CENTIVA CAPITAL, LP removed 73,493 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $268,984
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. added 68,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $252,174
- JOHNSON INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC added 50,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,500
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 37,538 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,389
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 34,897 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,723
