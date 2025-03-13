News & Insights

$CCLD stock is up 10% today. Here's what we see in our data.

March 13, 2025 — 11:30 am EDT

$CCLD stock has now risen 10% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $56,453,584 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $CCLD:

$CCLD Insider Trading Activity

$CCLD insiders have traded $CCLD stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CCLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAMERON MUNTER sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $122,999
  • JOHN N DALY has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $55,850.

$CCLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 18 institutional investors add shares of $CCLD stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

