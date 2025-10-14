CCLA Investment Management Opens New $91 Million MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stake

Key Points

CCLA initiated position: 38,946 shares, estimated at ~$91 million based on the quarterly average price.

The purchase represents a 1.5% shift in CCLA’s 13F reportable assets under management.

CCLA now holds 38,946 shares of MercadoLibre, worth $91 million

MercadoLibre enters the portfolio outside the fund’s top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

CCLA Investment Management reported a new stake in MercadoLibre valued at an estimated $91 million as disclosed in its quarterly SEC filing on October 14, 2025.

What happened

In a quarterly portfolio update, CCLA Investment Management's SEC filing dated October 14, 2025, shows the fund established a new position in MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), acquiring 38,946 shares during the period.

The estimated value of this trade was $91 million at period end. This marks MercadoLibre's first appearance in CCLA's U.S. equity holdings.

What else to know

This was a new position for CCLA, representing 1.5% of its $6.2 billion in reportable U.S. equity assets as of September 30, 2025.

CCLA's top holdings after the filing:

Microsoft : $369.63 million (5.9% of AUM)

: $369.63 million (5.9% of AUM) Alphabet : $345.87 million (5.5% of AUM)

: $345.87 million (5.5% of AUM) Amazon : $268.96 million (4.3% of AUM)

: $268.96 million (4.3% of AUM) Broadcom : $207.92 million (3.3% of AUM)

: $207.92 million (3.3% of AUM) Visa: $180.65 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of October 13, 2025, MercadoLibre shares were priced at $2,175.91, up 4.6% over the year ending October 13, 2025, trailing the S&P 500 by 8.5 percentage points during the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-10-13) $2,175.91 Market Capitalization $108.94 billion Revenue (TTM) $24.10 billion Net Income (TTM) $2.05 billion

Company Snapshot

MercadoLibre:

Offers e-commerce platforms, digital payments (Mercado Pago), logistics (Mercado Envios), lending (Mercado Credito), and advertising solutions across Latin America.

Monetizes through transaction fees, payment processing, credit products, logistics services, and digital advertising on its ecosystem.

Serves individuals, small businesses, and large retailers primarily in Latin American markets.

MercadoLibre, Inc. is a leading Latin American e-commerce and fintech platform, leveraging a broad digital ecosystem to drive growth and user engagement. The company integrates marketplace, payments, logistics, and credit services, enabling seamless commerce for millions of users.

Foolish take

CCLA Investment Management's portfolio is made up of 57 stocks, and it looks like a who's-who of businesses that dominate their respective niches.

Adding Latin American e-commerce and fintech platform MercadoLibre to their portfolio is a pretty sound endorsement of the company.

MercadoLibre is a 78-bagger since its initial public offering in 2007 and has become one of the most successful stocks of the last two decades.

Despite this incredible run, the company is still growing by leaps and bounds, with revenue and income from operations rising by 53% and 44% in its latest quarter.

Offering investors immense growth optionality as it continues to reinvest in its operations, MercadoLibre's growth story still has plenty of chapters remaining.

Trading at 49 times forward earnings -- and generating gobs of cash -- MercadoLibre looks like an excellent investment for CCLA and investors alike today.

Glossary

Stake: The ownership or investment a person or institution holds in a company.

Quarterly SEC filing: A report submitted every three months to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission detailing a fund's holdings and activity.

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings, showing their U.S. equity holdings.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a financial institution.

Portfolio: A collection of financial assets such as stocks, bonds, or funds owned by an investor or institution.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a portfolio, typically by market value or percentage of total assets.

Trailing: Refers to a performance comparison over a past period, often used to compare returns to a benchmark.

Market close: The end of the regular trading session for a stock exchange on a given day.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

E-commerce: Buying and selling goods or services over the internet.

Fintech: Technology-driven financial services or products, such as digital payments, lending platforms, or online banking.

Monetizes: Generates revenue from a product, service, or platform.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,075%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Alphabet, MercadoLibre, and Visa. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, MercadoLibre, Microsoft, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.