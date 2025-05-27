CCL vs. NCLH: Which Cruise Stock Offers Smoother Sailing in 2025?

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH are prominent players in the global cruise industry. Carnival operates eight cruise brands across key markets, while Norwegian positions itself as a premium cruise line with a smaller fleet and a strong focus on guest experience and innovation.

The cruise industry is navigating a powerful tailwind. According to the Cruise Lines International Association report, the sector is projected to welcome 37.7 million passengers in 2025, highlighting steady growth and strong consumer appetite for cruising. Importantly, 82% of past cruisers plan to sail again, while 68% of international travelers are considering their first cruise. First-time cruisers accounted for 31% of all passengers over the past two years, a clear sign the industry is expanding its reach. Repeat cruising is also gaining traction, with 25% of cruisers sailing more than once a year.



The market's appeal is also widening demographically. Multi-generational cruising is on the rise, with nearly one-third of passengers traveling with three or more generations. Meanwhile, expedition and exploration cruises — often tied to remote and adventure-based itineraries — have seen a 22% increase in passengers year over year.



Against this booming backdrop, both Carnival and Norwegian are well-positioned. But for investors, the critical question remains: Which cruise stock presents a more compelling opportunity right now? Let’s take a closer look at both.

The Case for CCL

Carnival is capitalizing on its scale and brand depth to deliver strong performance across its global portfolio. Yield growth has been particularly encouraging, supported by healthy consumer demand and strong onboard spending trends. More than 80% of 2025 sailings are already booked, and 2026 bookings are pacing at record highs, highlighting strong forward visibility and pricing power.



Strategically, Carnival is enhancing its guest experience with exclusive destinations like Celebration Key, a marquee Caribbean port set to open this year, and expanded offerings at Half Moon Cay and Denali Lodge. These destination investments are expected to drive incremental revenues and improve customer loyalty.



On the financial front, Carnival is making major strides in deleveraging. Recent refinancing efforts have significantly lowered its average interest rate, and the company is targeting a $5 billion reduction in debt over 2025-2026. With only one new ship delivery scheduled through 2027, Carnival is well-positioned to generate strong free cash flow and rebuild its financial foundation.



However, Carnival’s extensive operations in North America and Europe expose it to regional macroeconomic fluctuations and fuel cost volatility. Still, its global scale, brand strength and financial discipline provide meaningful resilience.

The Case for NCLH

Norwegian Cruise is taking a focused approach to growth by enhancing guest experience and operational efficiency. Its new Prima Plus class ship, Norwegian Aqua, introduces innovative features like the Aqua Slide Coaster and modernized stateroom layouts designed to optimize revenue per berth.



The company is also investing in Great Stirrup Cay, its private island in the Bahamas, which is being expanded with new family zones, an adult-only beach club, and a new pier to increase guest capacity and drive more ancillary revenues.



Norwegian’s digital upgrades are another bright spot. A revamped mobile app has rolled out fleetwide, helping drive higher pre-cruise bookings for shore excursions and onboard services. These enhancements support the company’s goal of boosting both revenue capture and personalization.



Operationally, the company is executing a cost transformation initiative aimed at delivering $300 million in savings, while its debt management strategy remains focused on refinancing and reducing overall leverage. While Norwegian recently adjusted its full-year yield outlook slightly lower due to softness in select European itineraries, it reaffirmed its broader earnings and EBITDA guidance, reflecting confidence in demand trends across its core Caribbean and Alaska programs.



That said, Norwegian’s smaller scale and higher leverage ratio mean it’s more vulnerable to near-term fluctuations in pricing and demand. Geographic concentration and sensitivity to regional booking trends are areas to watch closely.

How Does Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for CCL & NCLH?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carnival’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year increases of 4.1% and 30.3%, respectively. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for 2025 have risen 1.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Norwegian Cruise’s 2025 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year increases of 6.2% and 12.6%, respectively. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for 2025 have declined 1.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of CCL & NCLH

Carnival stock has rallied 42.2% in the past year, significantly outpacing its industry and the S&P 500’s rise of 5.6% and 9.3%, respectively. Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise shares have risen 4.6% in the same time.

CCL & NCLH Stock 1 Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Carnival is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.30X, below the industry average of 17.32X over the last year. NCLH’s forward 12-month P/E multiple sits at 7.87X over the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CCL & NCLH: Which Stock Is the Better Bet for 2025?

Both Carnival and Norwegian Cruise are riding the wave of strong industry demand, with strategic initiatives aimed at boosting guest experience, expanding capacity and improving financial health. Norwegian impresses with its innovation-forward approach, digital enhancements and premium positioning. However, its smaller scale and higher sensitivity to regional trends make it more exposed to short-term volatility.



Carnival, on the other hand, brings unmatched scale, brand diversification and operational momentum. With robust forward bookings, targeted destination investments and a clear path to deleveraging, Carnival appears better equipped to capitalize on the cruise sector's structural growth.



Supported by stronger earnings momentum, improving analyst sentiment and outperformance in stock price over the past year, Carnival holds the edge as the more compelling investment choice in 2025.



Both stocks presently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

