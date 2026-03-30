CCL vs. NCLH: Which Cruise Stock Is Better Positioned for 2026?

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH remain two key contenders in the global cruise industry, but they enter 2026 from distinctly different operating positions. Carnival is building on strong demand trends, pricing strength and consistent execution to sustain its recovery momentum and enhance returns. Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise is in the early stages of a turnaround, working to address execution gaps, realign its commercial strategy and stabilize near-term performance under new leadership.

This divergence is unfolding amid resilient travel demand but rising geopolitical uncertainty. The ongoing conflict in the Middle East has contributed to elevated fuel costs and could temper booking confidence in certain markets, introducing incremental risk to near-term industry performance. Against this backdrop, the key question for investors is clear: which of these cruise stocks is better positioned to deliver in 2026? Let’s analyze.

The Case for CCL Stock

Carnival continues to execute from a position of strength, supported by robust demand trends, improving pricing power and disciplined operational execution. The company has delivered a record first-quarter fiscal 2026 performance, with higher yields and onboard spending driving revenue growth and reinforcing the resilience of cruise demand even in a volatile macro environment.



With a strong booking position for fiscal 2026 and historically high pricing, Carnival benefits from strong revenue visibility. Guests are increasingly engaging earlier in the booking cycle and purchasing bundled experiences, supporting yield expansion and higher onboard monetization.



Strategically, Carnival is focused on converting this demand strength into higher returns through its PROPEL framework. The company is targeting meaningful improvements in return on invested capital, earnings growth and shareholder distributions, underpinned by disciplined capacity growth, enhanced destination monetization and continued cost efficiency.



Operationally, Carnival continues to demonstrate strong cost discipline while leveraging scale benefits across its global portfolio. Investments in technology, revenue management and marketing are further strengthening its ability to optimize pricing, personalize offerings and drive incremental revenue growth over time.



However, certain headwinds remain. Elevated fuel prices — partly influenced by geopolitical developments — are expected to weigh on earnings. In addition, macroeconomic uncertainty and regional geopolitical tensions could introduce variability in booking trends, particularly in international markets.

The Case for NCLH Stock

Norwegian Cruise is in the early stages of a strategic turnaround, as management works to address execution gaps and reposition the business for more consistent performance. While the company maintains a premium-focused brand portfolio and strong underlying assets, recent results have highlighted challenges in aligning its commercial strategy with deployment and pricing decisions.



NCLH is now prioritizing operational discipline and commercial integration, with a sharper focus on revenue management, marketing alignment and technology investments. These initiatives are aimed at improving pricing execution, optimizing itinerary deployment and enhancing overall yield performance over time.



At the same time, Norwegian Cruise continues to make meaningful progress on cost control. A multi-year cost-savings program has helped keep unit cost growth below inflation, reflecting a more disciplined approach to managing expenses and improving operating efficiency.



Looking ahead, investments in private destinations and guest experience enhancements are expected to support long-term revenue growth and brand positioning. However, the benefits of these initiatives are likely to materialize gradually, given the long booking cycles inherent in the cruise industry.



Near-term challenges remain a key consideration. Execution missteps, particularly around Caribbean deployment, have resulted in pricing pressure and weaker-than-expected yield performance, with the company entering 2026 slightly behind its optimal booking curve. This is expected to weigh on near-term revenue growth as the company works to realign its commercial strategy. Additionally, Norwegian Cruise’s elevated leverage remains a concern.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for CCL & NCLH?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carnival’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year increases of 4.5% and 5.3%, respectively. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 have declined 6.7%.

CCL Earnings Estimate Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Norwegian Cruise’s 2026 sales and EPS suggests year-over-year increases of 7.5% and 11.4%, respectively. In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for 2026 have declined 10%.

NCLH Earnings Estimate Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of CCL & NCLH

Carnival stock has rallied 23.9% in the past year, significantly outpacing its industry and the S&P 500’s rise of 6.6% and 17%, respectively. Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruise shares have declined 2.4% in the same time.

CCL & NCLH Stock One-Year Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Carnival is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.81, below the industry average of 14.63 over the last year. NCLH’s forward 12-month P/E multiple sits at 7.68 over the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Carnival and Norwegian Cruise offer contrasting investment profiles heading into 2026. Carnival is executing from a position of strength, supported by solid demand, improving pricing power and a well-defined strategy focused on enhancing returns. Its operational consistency, strong booking visibility and ongoing balance sheet improvement position it as a more fundamentally resilient player in the cruise sector. This is also reflected in its stock performance, with CCL significantly outperforming both its industry and the broader market over the past year.



In contrast, Norwegian Cruise represents a turnaround-driven investment case with potentially higher upside, but also elevated execution risk. While progress in cost control and strategic realignment is evident, near-term performance remains pressured by weaker yields and elevated leverage. Although NCLH trades at a lower valuation multiple, this discount reflects its higher risk profile and execution uncertainties.



With both stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present, Carnival appears better positioned from a risk-reward standpoint, while Norwegian Cruise remains more dependent on successful turnaround execution to unlock value.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.