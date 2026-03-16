CCL Stock Slips 27% in a Month: Should Investors Buy the Dip or Wait?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & plc CCL have lost 26.6% in the past month compared with the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry’s 8.7% decline. Over the same timeframe, the stock has underperformed the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the S&P 500’s decline of 3.2% and 2.9%, respectively.

Investor sentiment surrounding Carnival has been pressured by rising energy prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Per the report, oil prices climbed sharply as the conflict involving Iran intensified and threats to key export infrastructure heightened supply concerns, with Brent crude approaching $105 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate surpassing $100.



Higher fuel prices are particularly significant for cruise operators, where fuel represents a major component of operating expenses. The surge in energy costs has therefore raised concerns about potential margin pressure across the cruise sector, triggering a broader pullback in cruise stocks, including Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH and OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited OSW. While the long-term implications remain unclear, this development has likely exacerbated near-term volatility in CCL’s shares.

CCL One-Month Price Performance



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From a technical perspective, CCL stock is currently trading below its 50-day moving average, signaling a bearish trend.

CCL Stock Trades Below 50-Day Moving Average



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Given the significant pullback in Carnival’s shares currently, investors might be tempted to snap up the stock. But is this the right time to buy CCL? Let’s find out.

What’s Pressuring CCL Stock?

Despite a strong performance in 2025, Carnival faces several near-term challenges that could weigh on its performance. The company expects cruise costs excluding fuel per available lower berth day to increase about 3.25% in 2026, reflecting inflationary pressures, higher advertising spending and increased dry-dock activity. Although Carnival continues to pursue efficiency initiatives and scale-driven cost controls, the anticipated rise in operating expenses may exert pressure on margins.



Elevated industry capacity, particularly in the Caribbean, also presents a potential headwind. Non-Carnival industry capacity in the region is projected to grow roughly 14% in 2026, representing a nearly 27% increase over a two-year period. While Carnival’s diversified global portfolio and strong brand positioning provide some cushion against regional supply pressures, the surge in capacity could moderate pricing power and temper yield growth during certain periods.



The company is expected to incur higher operating expenses related to maintenance and strategic investments. Increased dry-dock activity, along with ongoing development of private destinations such as Celebration Key and enhancements at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay, is likely to elevate near-term costs. Although these initiatives are designed to strengthen Carnival’s long-term competitive poitioning and enhance guest experiences, they may add to operating expense pressures in the near term.



Broader macroeconomic uncertainty remains an area of concern. Soft consumer sentiment readings and persistent economic volatility continue to cloud the outlook for discretionary travel demand. While booking trends have remained resilient, lingering macro concerns could still weigh on investor sentiment toward the stock.

Can CCL Overcome These Headwinds?

Despite near-term industry headwinds, Carnival remains well-positioned to benefit from resilient cruise demand and steady booking momentum. Management indicated that the company is already about two-thirds booked for 2026 at historically high prices across both North America and Europe.



Increased focus on the value proposition bodes well. Management emphasized that cruise vacations still offer a meaningful “price-to-experience” advantage versus traditional travel alternatives, giving operators room to gradually improve pricing while maintaining strong demand. The company’s diversified portfolio of global brands also provides an important buffer against regional volatility. Carnival operates leading brands across major cruise markets, including North America and Europe, allowing it to adjust deployments and pricing strategies based on regional demand dynamics.



Beyond demand resilience, Carnival has made notable progress in strengthening its balance sheet. The company has reduced debt by more than $10 billion from peak levels over the past three years and ended fiscal 2025 with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of approximately 3.4x, reaching investment-grade leverage levels with certain rating agencies.



Carnival is also investing in long-term growth initiatives designed to enhance guest experiences and drive incremental revenue opportunities. These include the development of exclusive destinations such as Celebration Key and enhancements at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay. Management expects these initiatives to strengthen pricing power and support long-term growth.

CCL’s Stock Valuation: An Attractive Opportunity?

Carnival stock is currently trading at a discount. CCL is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 9.43X, well below the industry average of 14.84X, reflecting an attractive investment opportunity. Other industry players, such as Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise and OneSpaWorld, have P/E ratios of 14.64X, 7.56X and 17.68X, respectively.

CCL’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCL’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies a year-over-year uptick of 9.8% and 10%, respectively. The earnings per share (EPS) estimates for fiscal 2026 have declined in the past 30 days.

EPS Trend of CCL Stock



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Should Investors Buy CCL Stock Now?

Shares of Carnival have come under pressure in recent weeks amid rising fuel prices, macroeconomic uncertainty and concerns about elevated industry capacity in key markets such as the Caribbean. These factors, along with higher expected operating costs and ongoing geopolitical volatility, may continue to weigh on near-term investor sentiment.

Nevertheless, the company’s long-term fundamentals remain intact. Strong booking momentum, historically high pricing for 2026 sailings, a diversified global brand portfolio and continued balance sheet improvement position Carnival to benefit from sustained demand for cruise vacations. Strategic investments in exclusive destinations such as Celebration Key and enhancements at RelaxAway and Half Moon Cay are also expected to support future pricing power and revenue growth.

While the stock’s current valuation appears attractive relative to the industry, the recent downward revisions in earnings estimates and ongoing external uncertainties suggest that a cautious approach may be warranted. Given its exposure to external risks, holding onto this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock may be a prudent approach for current investors. New investors are advised to wait for a more favorable entry point.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.