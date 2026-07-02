CCL Stock Gains 11% in 3 Months, Still Trails Industry: Buy or Wait?

Carnival Corporation Ltd. CCL has delivered a respectable 11.2% gain over the past three months. However, the stock has still underperformed both its industry and the S&P 500, which have gained 13.9% and 14.4%, respectively. This raises an important question about whether Carnival's recent momentum makes the stock worth buying now or investors should wait for a more attractive entry point.

The cruise giant's latest second-quarter fiscal 2026 results paint a mixed picture. While the company continues to benefit from robust consumer demand, record bookings and disciplined cost management, geopolitical uncertainty and softer European demand remain meaningful headwinds.

Notably, during the same time frame, other industry players, including Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. RCL, have gained 9.2% and 11.9%, respectively.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Reasons to Stay Positive

Carnival once again demonstrated the strength of its business model by delivering record quarterly revenues, EBITDA, net income and customer deposits. Customer deposits climbed to an all-time high of $9 billion, highlighting healthy future demand and strong booking visibility. Management also exceeded its own guidance by roughly $100 million through better commercial execution and tighter cost controls.

Another encouraging sign is pricing power. The company reported its 12th consecutive quarter of record yields, supported by resilient close-in bookings and healthy onboard spending. Importantly, Carnival entered the second half of 2026 with 93% of its inventory already booked at record prices, giving management greater confidence in the remainder of the year. Bookings for 2027 are also running ahead of last year's levels, suggesting that long-term demand for cruise vacations remains intact despite temporary macroeconomic uncertainty.

Management continues to strengthen Carnival's competitive position through disciplined capital allocation. Rather than pursuing aggressive fleet expansion, the company is focusing on high-return investments. Carnival ordered three new Princess ships for delivery in the next decade while maintaining its measured pace of one to two new ships annually. At the same time, Carnival is investing heavily in modernizing existing vessels, enhancing guest experiences and improving returns on invested capital.

Its exclusive destination strategy is becoming another competitive advantage. Investments in Celebration Key, RelaxAway at Half Moon Cay and Isla Tropicale are designed to differentiate Carnival's Caribbean offerings while generating higher onboard spending opportunities. Management expects these destinations to welcome more than 9 million guest visits next year, reinforcing the company's long-term growth platform.

Financial discipline also continues to improve. Carnival has already repurchased more than $450 million worth of shares under its $2.5 billion authorization while simultaneously reducing leverage. Net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA improved to 3.1x during the quarter, reflecting stronger cash generation and a healthier balance sheet.

Challenges Cannot Be Ignored

Despite these positives, investors should not overlook the risks.

The biggest concern remains geopolitical uncertainty. Management acknowledged that the prolonged Middle East conflict significantly affected European itineraries, particularly Mediterranean cruises. Elevated airfares, reduced international flight availability and weaker consumer confidence forced Carnival to temper its expectations for the second half of the year.

Reflecting these challenges, the company reduced its full-year normalized yield growth outlook by approximately 1 percentage point. Management attributed the cut almost entirely to weaker European demand, lower occupancy and softer ticket and onboard revenue expectations. Although Carnival emphasized that these pressures are temporary, they nevertheless weighed on earnings guidance.

Occupancy also became a deliberate trade-off. Rather than heavily discounting cabins to fill ships, Carnival chose to protect pricing, accepting slightly lower occupancy in Europe. While this strategy supports long-term pricing integrity, fewer passengers can reduce onboard spending in the near term.

The broader operating environment also remains uncertain. Fuel prices remain volatile, geopolitical developments could disrupt travel demand again and Europe continues to recover unevenly. Management itself cautioned that it is not assuming a perfectly smooth recovery during the remainder of the year.

CCL Earnings Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Carnival’s fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has trended downward in the past 30 days, as shown in the chart. The estimated figure indicates 2.2% decline from the year-ago quarter’s figures.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

On the other hand, Norwegian Cruise and Royal Caribbean’s earnings in 2026 are likely to witness a decline of 19.4% and growth of 10.4% year over year, respectively.

CCL Trading at a Discount

Carnival is currently trading at a discount compared with the industry peers on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio basis.

P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

End Notes

Carnival remains fundamentally well-positioned, supported by strong booking trends, healthy pricing, disciplined cost management, destination investments and ongoing balance sheet improvement. However, near-term uncertainties continue to cloud the outlook. Geopolitical tensions have weakened demand for European itineraries, prompting management to lower its growth expectations while prioritizing pricing over occupancy.

At the same time, earnings estimate revisions have turned less favorable, suggesting that analysts remain cautious about the company's near-term performance. Although the stock trades at an attractive valuation relative to peers, the combination of external risks and softer earnings expectations limits the potential for immediate outperformance. Existing investors may continue to hold the stock, given its solid long-term fundamentals, but prospective investors may benefit from waiting until demand trends stabilize and earnings estimates begin to improve before initiating new positions.

CCL currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.