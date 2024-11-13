CCL Industries Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

CCL Industries (A) (TSE:CCL.A) has released an update.

CCL Industries reported a strong performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a 9.4% rise in sales driven by organic growth, acquisitions, and favorable currency effects. Operating income also saw a notable increase of 12.8%, reflecting the company’s robust operating margin and strategic growth initiatives.

