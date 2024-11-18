CCL Industries price target raised to C$90 from C$85 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Daryl Young raised the firm’s price target on CCL Industries (CCDBF) to C$90 from C$85 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CCDBF:
- CCL Industries price target lowered to C$90 from C$92 at RBC Capital
- CCL Industries price target raised to C$93 from C$90 at BMO Capital
- CCL Industries price target lowered to C$94 from C$98 at TD Securities
- CCL Industries Reports Robust Third Quarter Growth
- Ccl Industries Class B (CCDBF) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.