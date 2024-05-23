News & Insights

CCL Industries Launches Share Buyback Initiative

May 23, 2024 — 08:38 am EDT

CCL Industries (A) (TSE:CCL.A) has released an update.

CCL Industries Inc. has announced the approval of a normal course issuer bid by the Toronto Stock Exchange, allowing the company to repurchase up to approximately 9.93% of its Class B non-voting shares. The buyback program is set to begin on May 25, 2024, and will conclude by May 24, 2025, with the aim of acquiring shares through the TSX and subsequently cancelling them. This move is considered by CCL management to be a beneficial use of the company’s available funds.

