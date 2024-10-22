News & Insights

Stocks

CCL Industries to Announce Q3 Earnings Results

October 22, 2024 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CCL Industries (A) (TSE:CCL.A) has released an update.

CCL Industries, a leader in specialty labels and packaging solutions, is set to release its third quarter earnings results on November 13, 2024, followed by a conference call on November 14. The company, which operates in 43 countries, continues to cater to a wide range of markets including consumer packaging, healthcare, and automotive.

For further insights into TSE:CCL.A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.