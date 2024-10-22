CCL Industries to Announce Q3 Earnings Results

CCL Industries (A) (TSE:CCL.A) has released an update.

CCL Industries, a leader in specialty labels and packaging solutions, is set to release its third quarter earnings results on November 13, 2024, followed by a conference call on November 14. The company, which operates in 43 countries, continues to cater to a wide range of markets including consumer packaging, healthcare, and automotive.

