CCK Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $84.01, changing hands as low as $83.95 per share. Crown Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCK's low point in its 52 week range is $69.61 per share, with $96.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.87.

