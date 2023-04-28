CCK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $85.17, changing hands as high as $86.42 per share. Crown Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CCK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CCK's low point in its 52 week range is $66 per share, with $114.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.91.

